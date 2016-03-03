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Redd Francisco
reddfrancisco
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person kneeling right leg on road during daytime
Van’s on the pavement
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 3, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
road
clothing
street
shoes
urban
bag
shoe
pose
back
legs
footwear
vans
stranger
posing
behind
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