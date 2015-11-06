Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Justin Luebke
jluebke
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person in yellow coat standing on top of hill
Sitting over a winding road
A map marker
Rowena Crest Viewpoint, Mosier, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
people
human
road
alone
yellow
rock
wind
bokeh
cliff
loneliness
winding road
curve
edge
turn
topview
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20