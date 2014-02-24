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person in knit cap sitting on wooden bench in front of body of water during daytime
Lunch break
A map marker
Brooklyn Bridge Park Greenway, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
man
people
building
sea
winter
snow
river
lake
buildings
cityscape
skyscraper
town
dusk
loneliness
bench
contemplate
big apple
new york city
usa
Backgrounds
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