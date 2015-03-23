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Redd Francisco
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person in jacket holding jacket during daytime
Camera pointed at the camera
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 23, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
camera
grey
photographer
bridge
kid
hat
beanie
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