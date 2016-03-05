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person in hat holding bowl while hand inside basket
Women with rice
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
fashion
grey
hand
farming
style
eating
outdoors
cold
dirt
poor
bowl
sitting
serve
serving
holding
survive
sat
action shot
third world country
HD Wallpapers
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