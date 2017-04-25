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Toa Heftiba
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person in gray hoodie holding poster
Typewriting wall
A map marker
Hackney, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
london
pattern
wall
urban
hair
alone
graffiti
writer
colour
colours
long hair
wondering
poet
east london
art wall
typing machine
faceless portrait
art
Non-copyrighted images
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