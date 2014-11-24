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Chelsea Francis
ohhhchelsea
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person in gray coat sitting on stool inside room
Girl on stool
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
fashion
model
female
grey
adult
lifestyle
chair
industrial
jeans
legs
boots
sitting
wooden floor
rustic
boot
stool
cardigan
dressing
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