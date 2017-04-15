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Nathan
nathanguzman
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person in brown coat standing on green grass field during daytime
Creating light
A map marker
Hollister, California, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s Plus
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
brown
sunrise
human
sun
plant
light
photography
grass
photo
field
walking
california
sunlight
grassland
outdoors
united states
standing
flare
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