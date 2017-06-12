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Jakob Owens
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person holding Worry doll time clapper
Slate It
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
tech
hand
film
object
filmmaking
film camera
gear
slate
short film
film slate
paper
human
text
box
finger
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