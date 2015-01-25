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Alex Padurariu
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person holding white ceramic mug
Hot coffee on a cold day
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
blue
winter
hot
cafe
purple
winter wallpaper
morning
coffee cup
breakfast
relax
winter background
cup
cold
mug
beverage
wool
steam
warmth
hot drink
Historical images
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