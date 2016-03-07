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Yvens Banatte
yvensb
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person holding white ceramic bowl filled with cereal
Bowl of Cereal
A map marker
Montreal, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
man
health
white
red
hand
morning
breakfast
brown
circle
meal
brunch
bowl
african american
serve
foodie
cereal bowl
food flatlay
person of color
canada
High resolution images
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