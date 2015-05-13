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Veri Ivanova
veri_ivanova
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person holding white and silver-colored pocket watch
Old pocket watch
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
time
skin
hand
clock
watch
metal
object
numbers
timer
stopwatch
pocket watch
holding
stop watch
vintage watch
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