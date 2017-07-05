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JC Bonassin
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person holding white and pink ice cream in cone shallow focus photography
Borough Market …
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 5, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
ice cream
hand
blur
bokeh
sweet
cone
hold
food
people
london
human
dessert
united kingdom
ball
cream
sphere
creme
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