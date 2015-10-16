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Amanda Kerr
amandakerr
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person holding tray filled with grilled meat
Cooking Meat
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
summer
outdoor
hot
chicken
relax
fun
blur
bbq
meal
outdoors
barbecue
barbeque
eat
outside
meet
pan
tongs
catering
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