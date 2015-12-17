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person holding teaspon with cereal
Cereal with Milk
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
table
hand
breakfast
milk
healthy
eating
finger
bowl
cereal
spoon
eat
oatmeal
fibre
thumb
raisin
tasty
muesli
corn flakes
crunchy
Creative Commons images
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