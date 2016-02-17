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Vladimir Kudinov
madbyte
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person holding surfboard near seashore during daytime
Surfer sizing up the waves
A map marker
Point Dume State Beach, Malibu, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
sea
sport
waves
rock
wave
stone
brown
silhouette
surfing
surf
coast
surfer
surfboard
isolation
shore
tenacity
united states
malibu
4K images
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