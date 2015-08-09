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Daniela Cuevas
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person holding steering wheel
woman hand steering wheel
A map marker
Medford, Long Island, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
car
green
jewelry
hand
watch
vacation
dashboard
driving
road trip
automobile
rings
drive
steering wheel
route
windshield
on the road
getaway
windscreen
dials
4K images
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