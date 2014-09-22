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Juan Di Nella
juandinella
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person holding steering wheel
Man driving car near coast
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
travel
man
sun
road
vintage
hands
adventure
journey
dashboard
driving
sunglasses
road trip
arm
steering wheel
commute
solo
sun glasses
dash
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