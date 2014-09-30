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Jonathan Velasquez
jonathanvez
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person holding smartphone in front of brown table
device and laptop on a table
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
laptop
computer
meeting
phone
cafe
wood
grey
table
coffee shop
desk
hand
working
chair
talking
dining table
cell phone
brainstorming
shoulder
collaborating
working space
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