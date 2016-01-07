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Vladimir Kudinov
madbyte
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person holding round cookie near green leaf vegetable
Macarons To Go
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
green
vintage
leaves
hand
leaf
brown
pastry
mint
basket
good
handmade
french
macaron
herb
wire
macarons
macaroon
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