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wflwong
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person holding Rokinon zoom lens
rokinon 12mm
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
winter
snow
camera
hand
bokeh
lens
equipment
pov
human
photography
photo
electronics
camera lens
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