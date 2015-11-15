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Simon Schmitt
helloschmitt
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person holding river rock
Stone in hand
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 15, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
human
outdoor
hands
hand
male
rock
stone
brown
blur
outdoors
emotional
explore
hard
rocky
human hands
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