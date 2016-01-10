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person holding record sleeve
Man reading vinyl record
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
man
music
vintage
grey
hand
reading
notebook
vinyl
record
record player
records
toy car
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