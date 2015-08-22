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person holding pineapple fruit
pineapple and the ocean
A map marker
Port Stanley, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
food
art
sea
fruit
happy
yellow
island
brown
sunlight
tropical
fun
pineapple
outdoors
artistic
filter
outside
flare
shore
pineapple background
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