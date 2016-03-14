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Kris Atomic
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person holding pin using right hand and red mesh cloth using left hand
Seamstress at work
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
fashion
pink
fabric
sewing
cloth
scissors
stripes
thread
crafting
pin
backstage
needle
fashion week
holding
pins
scissor
sew
seamstress
thimble
craft
PNG images
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