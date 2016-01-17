Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Nitish Meena
nitishm
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person holding photo lot
Seattle polaroids
A map marker
Seattle, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 17, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
photo
quote
hand
instagram
media
picture
polaroid
photos
cards
finger
collection
photograph
pictures
hold
seattle
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20