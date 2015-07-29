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John Salzarulo
johnsalzarulo
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person holding photo
Man Camera Gloves Photo
A map marker
San Francisco
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Published on
July 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
winter
photography
vintage
camera
grey
hand
photographer
film
retro
creativity
picture
polaroid
jacket
artistic
gloves
holding
nikon
hold
glove
High resolution images
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