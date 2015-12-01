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person holding paint brush
Watercolor painter
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
art wallpaper
blue
paper
pattern
design
red
grey
hands
hand
paint
watercolor
pastel
lines
nail
brush
stroke
red white and blue
pale
varnish
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