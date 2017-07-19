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Taylor Grote
taylor_grote
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person holding kettle grill's cover near balustrade
Hand On A Grill Lid
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
summer
hot
hand
watch
chef
bbq
heat
grill
barbeque
charcoal
grilling
cookout
lid
human
text
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