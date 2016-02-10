Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Hannah Morgan
hannahmorgan7
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person holding ice cream cone
Cold Treats
A map marker
Cleveland, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
man
winter
ice cream
hand
chocolate
dessert
brown
nuts
sweater
peanut
peanuts
nut
cone
hold
christmas sweater
close-up
yummy
caucasian
male hand
Backgrounds
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20