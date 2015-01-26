Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alex Jones
alexjones
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person holding ice cream
Ice Cream Dessert
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
sunset
bouquet
ice cream
hand
focus
brown
nails
bokeh
icecream
waffle
cone
vanille
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20