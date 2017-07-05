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Daniel Norris
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person holding grey metal tool
Pressing Perfection
A map marker
Newcastle, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 5, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
man
work
cafe
chocolate
brown
barista
beans
bean
creating
coffee grinder
making
people
human
australia
cup
newcastle
shaker
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