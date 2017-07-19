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Toa Heftiba
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Health & Wellness
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person holding green leafed plant
fragile touch
A map marker
Alexandru Borza Botanical Garden, Cluj-Napoca, Romania
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Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
green
plant
wildlife
wine
hand
plants
alone
greenery
dark green
fern
soft
wild
touch
nail polish
foliage
botanical garden
fragile
small tattoo
hands
PNG images
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