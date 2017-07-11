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Luke Porter
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person holding green leaf
Tiny leaf
A map marker
White Horse, York, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH4
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
green
autumn
road
plant
light
grass
hand
leaf
adventure
path
blur
blur background
outdoors
perspective
explore
miniature
tiny
united kingdom
white horse
HDR images
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