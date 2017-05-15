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Jennifer Burk
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person holding gold round container
Cortado
A map marker
Abraço, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
man
new york
cafe
grey
men
drink
espresso
latte
beverage
foam
local
caffeine
cortado
human
jewelry
coffee cup
ring
cup
accessory
Creative Commons images
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