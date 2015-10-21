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person holding gold iPhone 6
Photo of leaf
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Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
winter
tech
autumn
garden
phone
photography
grass
iphone
camera
hand
leaf
instagram
smartphone
picture
outdoors
cold
frost
taking a photo
people
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