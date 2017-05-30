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person holding food on palm
Making dumplings
A map marker
Épicerie HÀO, Montréal, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
restaurant
kitchen
hands
chef
brown
cook
dumplings
working hands
wrapping
wrapper
folding
animal
human
canada
glass
seashell
sea life
finger
invertebrate
clam
Royalty-free images
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