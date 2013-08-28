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Jennifer Trovato
jennifertrovato
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person holding double-lens camera
man holds vintage camera
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 28, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
black
white
camera
photographer
film
focus
retro
sunlight
old
sweater
black & white
b&w
hold
self portrait
sepia
knit sweater
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