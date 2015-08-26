Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jean-Pierre Brungs
johnnyabroad
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person holding dandelion flower
Make a Wish
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
grey
hand
dandelion
decision
macro
close up
seed
stem
detail
closeup
wish
depth of field
holding
holding flower
make a wish
puff
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20