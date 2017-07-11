Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Shane Smith
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person holding controller
DJI Mavic Controller
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
iphone
product
grey
hand
drone
blur
flying
dji
controller
plus
joystick
handheld
drone controller
computer
phone
mobile phone
electronics
cell phone
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20