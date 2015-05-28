Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Bart Scholliers
staticdesign
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person holding cigarette near window
smoking the bathtub
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
nude
woman
fashion
vintage
red
hands
hand
smoke
relax
smoking
cigarette
lights
curtain
tiles
curtains
arm
bathtub
leg
tub
people
Non-copyrighted images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20