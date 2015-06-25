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Lily Banse
lvnatikk
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person holding chopsticks near green bowl
Eating with Chopsticks
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
hand
salad
tattoo
eating
meal
asian
bowl
eat
asian food
holding
chopsticks
chopstick
people
human
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