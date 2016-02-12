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Roman Kraft
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person holding chisel while carving wood
Beekeeper’s workshop
A map marker
Volkspark Prenzlauer Berg, Berlin, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
work
hands
hand
working
workshop
brown
workspace
knife
craft
build
measure
crafting
cut
work table
workbench
cutting
make
construct
slice
Backgrounds
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