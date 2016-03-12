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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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person holding chalk lying on concrete surface
Child drawing in chalk
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
pink
learning
hand
children
game
brown
kid
blur
children playing
bokeh
little girls
imagination
sidewalk
draw
rectangle
chalk art
pink shirt
chalk drawing
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