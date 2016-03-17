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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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person holding ceramic mug
Child with a red cup
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
summer
garden
fall
grass
boy
tea
hand
child
cup
mug
sweater
standing
holding
hold
knitwear
coco
jumper
enamel
people
High resolution images
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