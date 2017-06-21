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James Bold
jamesbold
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Featured in
Business & Work
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person holding Canon EOS 6D
Canon EOS 6D Camera
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Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
camera
photographer
brown
canon
hold
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