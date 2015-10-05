Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Angelina Litvin
linalitvina
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person holding camera near water
Female vintage photographer
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
beach
fashion
model
vintage
camera
clothing
grey
adult
hands
hand
glass
whale
retro
style
tattoo
lens
hold
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20