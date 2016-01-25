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Paul Skorupskas
pawelskor
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person holding camera lens
Mountain lake in camera lens
A map marker
Hallstatt, Austria
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
outdoor
hand
photographer
focus
blur
camera lens
lens
holding
hold
caucasian
photography
change
vision
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