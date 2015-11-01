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artek123
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person holding bundle of autumn maple leaves
Autumn leaf bouquet
A map marker
Wilanów, Warszawa, Polska
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-5 II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
fall
orange
grey
leaves
hands
hand
leaf
autumn leaves
walk
colors
maple
maple leaves
warszawa
polska
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