Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Brandon Wilson
brandonwilsoncreative
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person holding brown guitar outdoor
Guitar player in a garden
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
music
guitar
bar
rock
brown
jeans
performance
fence
country
band
musician
musical instrument
acoustic guitar
guitarist
guitar player
performer
strings
audio equipment
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20